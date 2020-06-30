Ola introduces in-app ‘tipping’ facility globally

New Delhi: Ride-hailing major Ola on Tuesday rolled out new cashless ‘tipping functionality that enables customers to voluntarily reward drivers for going the extra mile to deliver a safe ride experience amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The feature has been rolled out to all Ola users across India, Australia, New Zealand and the UK in a bid to help the company’s over 2.5 million global driver community, Ola said, adding that the drivers will retain 100 per cent of the tip.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, our driver-partners worked tirelessly to enable essential travel for all those in need, despite facing their own challenges,” Ola spokesperson Anand Subramanian said in a statement.

“As services resume, they continue to personally invest in ensuring the safety of their customers and deliver a comfortable ride experience. Linking rewards to higher-quality services, we invite our customers to join us in sharing our appreciation and supporting them during these trying times.”

Starting Tuesday, the cashless tipping feature will appear in the final step of the payment phase and will allow customers to select a fixed or customised amount that will translate to higher earning potential for these drivers.

Driving awareness around this, Ola has also launched a social media campaign, #SayThanksWithATip, which seeks to recognise and reward those drivers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to deliver a great ride experience while drawing a spotlight on their efforts.

Source: IANS