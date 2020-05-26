Ola resumes Airport operations across 22 locations include RGIA

Hyderabad: As domestic air travel restarts across the country, Ola, India’s leading mobility platform and one of the world’s largest ride-hailing companies has resumed its services in Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) along with 21 other Airports. Elevating safety protocols, Ola will place specially trained staff at RGIA to perform car fumigation, temperature checks for driver-partners, and a car audit before every pick-up so customers can have peace of mind before they step into the cab.

Representatives will also be stationed at Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru Airports to perform similar checks and across all other cities, Ola will be regularly sanitising cars and monitoring the driver’s health status as part of its ‘10 steps to a safer ride’ initiative.

Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson at Ola, said, “With the resumption of domestic flight operations in India, we look forward to serving citizens who need a safe and reliable option for Airport trips. The safety of both passengers and driver-partners continues to be a top priority for us and we are committed to following the highest standards of safety and hygiene. We are also working closely with the team at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to ensure strict adherence to guidelines while ensuring customers and drivers aren’t inconvenienced. By adopting a collaborative approach to flatten the curve, our ‘10 steps to a safer ride’ guidelines for customers and driver partners will ensure that Ola remains the safest ride for Airport trips.”

In addition to Hyderabad, citizens across the following cities can book an Ola for their Airport trips:

Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Guwahati, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Madurai, Mangalore, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Varanasi, and Vishakhapatnam.

Complying with government regulations, Ola’s services are now available across 175+ Indian cities across categories providing citizens with mobility solutions to suit their varied needs. The complete list of cities where Ola is operational can be found here. Please note that this list will be regularly updated

