Ola, Uber drivers, delivery boys suffer serious economic distress as many of them fall prey to COVID-19

Hyderabad: Having suffered enough from the pandemic, lockdown and rising diesel and petrol prices, Ola and Uber drivers are now facing the wrath of the second wave of COVID-19.

Similarly, Zomato and Swiggy delivery boys are also suffering and await help from the government.

According to sources, so far 549 Ola and Uber drivers and 311 Swiggy and Zomato delivery boys have tested positive for COVID-19.

It has been reported that there is no government scheme to support drivers and delivery boys, as a result of which they are have been left to suffer on their own without any support from any quarter.

Ola and Uber drivers association said that so far eight drivers have passed away succumbing to COVID-19, and there is no mechanism to help the drivers.

Similarly Swiggy and Zomato delivery boys said that they needed government assistance after having so many delivery boys testing positive.

The main demand of Ola, Uber drivers and Zomato and Swiggy delivery boys is that the government should provide their medical cover so that they could continue to work and earn for themselves and their families.