Ola unified in-app emergency button with Hyderabad City Police

Hyderabad: Ola has integrated its in-app emergency button with the Hyderabad City Police control room. This integration will enable seamless sharing of ride-information including driver and car details, GPS coordinates of the vehicle, and customer’s contact information. This development further strengthens Ola’s commitment to foster safer mobility through collaboration with local authorities.

As part of this technology integration, whenever a customer presses the ‘emergency button’, they will have the option to call the police directly via 100. Once this is activated, the police will have real-time access to the customer’s ride information and the vehicle’s GPS coordinates, enabling quicker response and on-ground support from the nearest police team.

Additionally, Ola’s Safety Response Team (SRT) will also immediately contact the customer and provide on-phone assistance until the customer’s safety is confirmed. This technology integration will better equip the police to provide quick real-time on-ground support.

Ola’s in partnering with law enforcement authorities across the country and proactively developing localized programs to eliminate preventable incidents. It has also integrated its in-app emergency button with the Bengaluru City Police control room and as part of this integration, which will seamlessly share ride information with the Bengaluru Police.

Ola is also exploring partnerships with law enforcement authorities across the country and this collaboration also complements Ola’s host of measures to strengthen ride safety for the larger ecosystem. This includes industry-first practices such as the one-time-pin (OTP) feature and Ola Guardian, its flagship real-time customer ride monitoring system. Ola recently expanded its AI-based safety feature to 45 cities and towns across India, Australia, and the UK.

The ‘Guardian’ feature uses real-time data from rides to automatically detect irregular trip activity, including prolonged stops and unexpected route deviations. These alerts are flagged off in real-time to Ola’s 24×7 SRT that immediately reach out to customers and drivers to confirm if they’re safe and offer on-the-call assistance until ride completion.

How it works:

In case of an emergency situation, customers can tap the ‘emergency button’ on the top right corner of the screen

Once the emergency mode is activated, Ola’s Safety Response Team is notified to immediately call the customer to check on their situation. At the same time, customers also see an option to choose to speak to the police directly by tapping ‘Call Police’.

The below information is passed on to the Police department in case of emergency being triggered by the customer:

CUSTOMER DETAILS EMERGENCY DETAILS DRIVER DETAILS Name Date & Time Driver’s Name City Emergency Message Driver’s Contact Number Address (NA in case if the customer has not given any address) GPS coordinators of the vehicles where EMERGENCY was tapped Vehicle Number Mobile Number, Email, Gender Vehicle Model Emergency Contact details (Up to 5 contacts) The real-time ride tracking solution

