Old age man falls off hospital’s bed, dies because of neglect

Posted By Afreen Pervez Published: 28th July 2020 12:37 pm IST
old age man dies

Karimnagar: In yet another incident of apathy, an old age man suffering from coronavirus died after falling down from the hospital’s bed. The man was admitted to district headquarters hospital in Telangana’s Karimnagar.

The aged man was surviving on the oxygen cylinder and had a breathing issue. When nobody attended him after he fell down from bed, his breathing worsened. As a result of which the oxygen supply stopped and the man died.

Other patients who witnessed the man’s condition raised an alarm among hospital workers, but nobody came forward for help.

Demand for ex gratia

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee representative M. Satyam while speaking to media personnel spoke about the negligence of doctor and medical staff.

Mr Satyam demanded a sum of Rs 10 lakh as ex gratia for the family of the deceased old man. He also demanded an action towards the medical staff for their carelessness.

Continuous negligence of medical workers

The old man’s death is not the only incident that occurred recently. In an other event last week, an ailing woman had died after an auto-driver left her mid way. The woman was suffering from breathing issues and could not make it to the hospital in time.

45-year-old woman who belonged to Venkatpur was visiting her mother in Bheemavaram of Mancherial district where she started coughing up blood.


Categories
NewsTelanganaTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close