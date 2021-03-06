Old Chinese floral bowl bought for $35 likely to be sold for $5 lakh in auction

New York: An old Chinese floral bowl that was bought in the Connecticut state of the United States of America (USA) turns out to be an artifact belonging to the 15th-century Chinese era. It is likely to be sold for around $5 lakh.

In two weeks, the floral bowl and other priceless jewelry will be sold in an auction by the Sotheby’s auction house.

As per reports, an artifact admirer hailing from New Haven, Connecticut had bought the bowl for just $35 in a home auction held in the city.

Upon research, it was found that only seven pieces of this bowl are available in the world. No one knows how it ended up in the home articles auction.

The blue and white colour bowl featuring motifs of lotus and designs of leaves is 6” wide.