Old city double murder case accused hangs self

Hyderabad: Ahmed Ba Ismail an accused in murdering two of his sisters on Wednesday night committed suicide at his residence in Salala. Though five special teams were formed to arrest him but he was hanged at his home.

The Chandrayangutta police have recovered decomposed dead body of the suspect, police believe that after murdering sisters and attacking another Ahmed Ba Ismail had committed suicide at his home. It is also suspected that he might have hanged himself 36 hours ago.

Scientific clues team have reached spot and shifted the dead body to Osmania Hospital morgue for autopsy.

The accused had stabbed to death two of his sisters Razia Begum and Zakira Begum, at his house in Salala Barkas under the Chandrayangutta police station limits, while he had also critically injured younger sister Noora and brother in law Hasan Ba Omer.

In 2019 the suspect had killed his wife Fatima Sadi, for which he was arrested and granted bail by the court.