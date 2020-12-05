‘Old City has done democratic strike’: Owaisi takes a jibe at BJP

After the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 44 seats in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, Asaduddin Owaisi has taken a jibe at BJP for its surgical strike remark.

He said that the people of Old City have a done “democratic strike” on those who talked about doing a surgical strike.

“AIMIM Old city ke 44 divisions mein se 34 par ladi aur 33 par jeet hasil kiya. Old city ne Surgical strike karne walon ke khilaf Democratic strike kar diya (Out of the 44 divisions in Old City, AIMIM contested on 34 and won 33 of them. The people of Old City have a done democratic strike on those who talked about doing surgical strike),” said the AIMIM president.

Owaisi’s comments are a reaction to the remarks made by the Bharatiya Janata Party state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar during the election campaign.

On November 24, Bandi Sanjay Kumar had made controversial remarks while addressing an election campaign in Uppal area. He had said that they (BJP) would do surgical strike on the Old City after winning the elections in GHMC and send out all Rohingyas and Pakistanis nationals to their countries.

As the results of the civic body polls were declared on Friday, Owaisi’s party has emerged as the kingmaker by winning 44 seats.

Although the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) emerged as the single largest party in the election, it won only 55 seats in 150-member GHMC. It may need the support of others to retain the Mayor’s post

In the GHMC polls, TRS won 55, while the BJP, AIMIM, and Congress secured 48, 44, and two wards respectively.