Old city Mahankali Temple: Taslima Nasreen Jibes at Akbar Owaisi

Hyderabad: The infamous and controversial woman writer Taslima Nasreen had mocked AIMIM legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi for seeking funds to develop a temple in the Old City, Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen took a jibe at him wondering if he had become a “better man”.

In her tweet on Monday, Taslima Nasreen said “Akbaruddin Owaisi who wanted to kill Hindus if police is removed for 15 minutes, now want Rs 10 crore for the development of Mahankali temple! Is he wearing a mask? Or he has become a better man!(sic)” She also recalled Akbaruddin’s speech he had made at Nirmal in 2013.

The controversial writer Nasreen was allegedly roughed by AIMIM legislators in 2017 in Hyderabad Press Club when she was in the city to launch a book Party legislators were also part of the group which allegedly attacked her verbally and hurled bouquets at her. She has been living in exile since 1994.

Earlier MIM Chandrayangutta legislator Akbaruddin, duirng the public meetings he had addressed, was also critical of her.

BJP Goshamahal legislator T Raja Singh too expressed his doubts over the MIM MLA’s initiative to develop a temple.

Meanwhile, after Akbaruddin urged the CM to allot Rs 10 crore towards development of Simhavahini Mahankali temple at Lal Darwaja and also funds for Afzalgunj MMosque. KCR had immediately directed the Chief Secretary to take up the issue.