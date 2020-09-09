Old City’s Mahboob Chowk becomes breeding ground for mosquitoes

By Nihad Amani Updated: 9th September 2020 5:02 pm IST

Hyderabad: Overflowing garbage bins, trash scattered all around has become a common sight in the city.  Now that the world is already struggling with the ongoing pandemic such sought of negligence can prone to worst.

The foul smell emanating from the garbage ‘greet’ motorists and passers-by everywhere.

The scene is similar in the lanes of the old city Hyderabad. The garbage bins particularly in areas like Shahgunj and Khilwath ground are overflowing with trash.

One more view is from the Mahboob Chowk, which become a permanent dump yard where garbage is seen piled-up and the stagnant water is become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

A bin is placed right in front of the huge mansion, built by Shams al-Umara-I in the late 18th century telling the sorry state of affairs.

