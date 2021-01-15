Old interview of Twinkle Khanna comparing men to ‘plastic bags’ goes viral

Mumbai: Former actress-author Twinkle Khanna is known to voice out her opinion without mincing her words on various platforms. Be it a tweet or an interview, she is known for giving smart and witty replies.

And now, we got our hands on an old interview of Twinkle Khanna from 2018, where the former actress was asked about how she became a feminist and her answer was nothing short of hilarious.

The video clip of Twinkle speaking during an event, was first shared by a Twitter user which he has complimented her for ‘putting the audience in splits with her candid views on men’ and also added how she must have been heavily trolled for it three years ago.

When asked about how she realised that she was a feminist, Twinkle said that her journey to the realisation was mapped backwards. She said that as she was growing up, her mother, veteran actor Dimple Kapadia — taught her how women do not need men.

She said, “We never spoke about feminism or equality or anything. But it was very clear that there was absolutely no need for a man. It would be very nice to have a man, like you would have a nice handbag. But even if you had a plastic bag it would do,” she said. “So I grew up with that notion and for a long time I felt that there wasn’t much use for them.”

Giving the hilarious response, she said men are weaker than woman by nature. They lose their hair, start wrapping the four strands, round and round, on their heads. Luckily for most women, they die 10-15 years before us. You have to feel a little sorry for them also,” she said.

“So I had to walk backwards that perhaps we (women) are not superior but we are sort of equals. That has been my journey to feminism,” she added.

Twinkle Khanna putting the audience in splits with her candid views on men…Am sure she must have been trolled for this.. Do watch @hvgoenka .. 😀 @mrsfunnybones 1/2 pic.twitter.com/KEK8gTzoEn — Dinesh Joshi. (@dineshjoshi700) January 13, 2021

On Thursday, Twinkle Khanna shared the similar clip of hers on Twitter and wrote, “If I wasn’t trolled earlier Mr Joshi, you are going to ensure that I am now.”

If I wasn’t trolled earlier Mr Joshi, you are going to ensure that I am now 🙂 https://t.co/NF4rIfOz0F — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 14, 2021

As expected by Twinkle, Twitterati got offended the video and her comparison. One user wrote, “Imagine a guy compared a woman with a handbag. The entire feminist community would get triggered,” the tweet read.

Twinkle Khanna, daughter of late superstar Rajesh Khanna and Bollywood veteran Dimple Kapadia, is a former Bollywood actress. She is now a celebrated columnist and the author of Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones – all of which were best-sellers.

Apart from this, Twinkle is also an interior decorator and a film producer. Her last project as a film producer was PadMan, which starred her husband Akshay Kumar in the lead role.