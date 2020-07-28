Old man falls off hospital bed, dies of negligence

Karimnagar: In yet another incident of apathy, an old age man suffering from coronavirus died after falling down from the hospital’s bed. The man was admitted to district headquarters hospital in Telangana’s Karimnagar.

The aged man was surviving on the oxygen cylinder and had a breathing issue. When nobody attended him after he fell down from bed, his breathing worsened. As a result of which the oxygen supply stopped and the man died.

Other patients who witnessed the man’s condition raised an alarm among hospital workers, but nobody came forward for help.

Demand for ex gratia

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee representative M. Satyam while speaking to media personnel spoke about the negligence of doctor and medical staff.

Mr Satyam demanded a sum of Rs 10 lakh as ex gratia for the family of the deceased old man. He also demanded an action towards the medical staff for their carelessness.

Continuous negligence of medical workers

The old man’s death is not the only incident that occurred recently. In an other event last week, an ailing woman had died after an auto-driver left her mid way. The woman was suffering from breathing issues and could not make it to the hospital in time.

45-year-old woman who belonged to Venkatpur was visiting her mother in Bheemavaram of Mancherial district where she started coughing up blood.



