Old-timer Manoj Jain takes charge as GAIL top boss

New Delhi: Government-owned GAIL India Ltd said on Monday that Manoj Jain has assumed charge as its Chairman and Managing Director.

He was till now Director for Business Development. Earlier, he served as Chairman of GAIL Global (USA) Inc, GAIL Global (USA) LNG LLC and Konkan LNG Pvt Ltd.

A mechanical engineer with an MBA in operations management, Jain joined GAIL as a graduate engineer trainee in 1985 and rose through the ranks to his current position.

Jain also worked in the operation and maintenance of natural gas pipelines and played a significant role in establishing the National Gas Management Centre (NGMC).

He is an expert in systems and procedures for transmission and marketing of comingled gases, according to an official statement.