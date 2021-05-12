Old videos from Charminar area being circulated as those during lockdown; police clarify

Hyderabad: Hours after lockdown came into force in the city on Wednesday, several social media posts showed that commercial activity continued as usual in Charminar area of the city.

Videos posted on Twitter, and shared on several other platforms showed people and vehicles in large numbers, including several auto-rickshaws. It was accused that no lockdown is being followed in the area.

Sir today 1 p.m. everything was open around Charminar area pic.twitter.com/VtCRbAUuAl — John Anthony (@JohnAnt54736803) May 12, 2021

A user even took to his Twitter and wrote: “First day of lockdown at Charminar and Madina in Hyderabad. I went to collect medical reports and was stopped at 3 places. This is how it works here.”

First day of lockdown at Charminar and Madina in Hyderabad. I went to collect medical reports and was stopped at 3 places. This is how it works here.@aajtak @indiatvnews @TV9Bharatvarsh @Republic_Bharat pic.twitter.com/ETkav5yB4F — TVK (@TVK_2018) May 12, 2021

However, Hyderabad police responded to the claims that lockdown was being enforced in Charminar and said that the videos that are being shared are old.

This is the present situation at near charminar strict lockdown has been implementing here and some old videos are circulating on social media showing that establishments are opened. pic.twitter.com/DLJXHDPgBK — హైదరాబాద్ సిటీ పోలీస్ Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) May 12, 2021

Charminar PS official Twitter handle too shared pictures of implementation of lockdown in its limits.

Implementation of Lockdown in PS Charminar Limits @hydcitypolice pic.twitter.com/qmI7EOWtxd — PS Charminar (@shocharminar) May 12, 2021

Implementation of Lockdown in PS Charminar Limits @hydcitypolice pic.twitter.com/ReFUPG0VGU — PS Charminar (@shocharminar) May 12, 2021

The area practiced partial lockdown when shops were open from 6 am to 10 am, for people to buy essentials, as per governmental order.

Earlier in the day, M. Ramesh, DCP East Zone applauded strict compliance of lockdown in the city. “Keep it up and spread the infection of compliance and discipline. It’s healthy, for all of us,” Ramesh wrote in his Twitter.

Lockdown in the city is being enforced by the police strictly. They set up checkpoints at various places in the city and imposed fines on violators. A group of police also took to historic Charminar to appeal to the public to follow COVID-19 protocols.