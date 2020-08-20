Olivia Wilde set to helm untitled, female-centric Marvel film

By Neha Published: 20th August 2020 7:01 pm IST
Olivia Wilde
ANI

Washington D.C.: Actor, filmmaker Olivia Wilde has been signed by Sony Pictures to helm and develop a female-centric Marvel film for the studio.

According to Variety, there have been speculations about Sony developing a movie around the character of Spider-Woman.

Several Marvel comics have held the title of Spider-Woman with Jessica Drew in the 1970s. Besides Drew, Mary-Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy have also been a part of the title.

The new female-centric film will be bankrolled by Amy Pascal and will be written by Katie Silberman who had earlier written ‘Booksmart,’ reported Variety. The executive producer for the film will be Rachel O’Connor.

Wilde made her debut in the with the feature film ‘Booksmart.’ The film had released on May 24, 2020, and minted USD 22 million.

Source: ANI
