Olympic goldie Neeraj Chopra says athletes can eat ‘Gol Gappa’

Neeraj Chopra, India’s first track and field athlete to win a gold medal at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics is the talk of the town. The internet marveled at his fitness regime and was curious what his diet would have contained.

As he’s ready to take a small break from the strict athlete diet, Chopra revealed that indulgence in ‘Gol Gappa’ isn’t too bad for athletes now and then.

In an interview with ESPN, Neeraj Chopra revealed the morale behind the idea of eating India’s favorite street snack. “It’s mostly water and most of your stomach gets filled with water. The papri is quite big but the amount of flour is very little. It’s mostly water that’s going inside you,” Chopra said, adding that he would not suggest having them daily.

In the interview with ESPN, when asked about his favorite cheat meal that he would like to have after his win, Neeraj Chopra said that he usually prefers something sweet.

Neeraj also mentioned that usually he restricts the number of sweets he eats, but he really likes a homemade churma, which is prepared with crushed roti, ghee and sugar. This is something he normally can’t eat while training so it’s a perfect cheat meal for him.

The Olympian also shared his usual diet. “On match days, I don’t like to eat anything that’s too fatty. I prefer eating things like salads or fruits. I also like to eat things like grilled chicken breast and eggs.” He also said he could eat bread and omelette “any time of the week” and it is what he eats “more often than anything”.

“I’ve added salmon fish to my diet. For my recovery, I have a lot of fresh fruit juice. It can’t be packaged. I’ll usually have a couple of glasses of fresh juice after my workouts.”