Olympic medallist Lindsey Vonn set to host show with her dog

Los Angeles, Aug 7 : Alpine ski racer and Olympic gold medallist Lindsey Vonn will host a canine competition series, with her dog Lucy.

Titled “The Pack”, the unscripted series will celebrate the bond between dogs and their human companions.

“I have overcome many obstacles in life, but one thing that has reigned true during good times and bad has been the love of my dogs,” said Vonn, adding: “Like many times before, Lucy will be by my side on yet another one of life’s adventures, and I’m excited for everyone to watch and cheer on these incredible contestants and their beloved companions.”

The series will feature twelve teams of dogs and their human owners on an adventure across multiple continents. At stake is a monetary prize for the winning duo ($500,000) and the animal charity of their choice ($250,000).

To win the prize for themselves and their charity, the teams will have to depend on their understanding of one another’s strengths and weaknesses and prove to have the strongest bond in the pack.

In each locale, the human and dog duos will face challenges designed in concert with a team of accredited veterinarians and certified dog experts. Filmed earlier this year, the series will premiere later this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: IANS

