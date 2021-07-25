Olympics 2020: Air Pistol Women’s Qualification

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 25th July 2021 10:47 am IST
Tokyo: India's Manu Bhaker during the 10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Tokyo: India’s Manu Bhaker reacts during the 10m Air Pistol Women’s Qualification at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Sunday, July 25, 2021. Bhaker failed to qualify for the finals. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Tokyo: India’ s Manu Bhaker in action during the 10m Air Pistol Women’s Qualification at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Tokyo: India’s Manu Bhaker with Coach Ronak Pandit (L) reacts after the 10m Air Pistol Women’s Qualification at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Sunday, July 25, 2021. Bhaker failed to qualify for the finals.

