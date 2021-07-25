Olympics 2020: Indian Women’s Hockey

Tokyo: India's Lalremsiami falls after an unsuccessful charge at the goalmouth during the Summer Olympics 2020 Pool A Hockey match against Netherlands, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. India lost 1-5. (PTI Photo\/Gurinder Osan) Tokyo: India players celebrate after forward Rani, second from right, scored against the Netherlands during a women's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. AP\/PTI Tokyo: India midfield Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam (27) tries to knock the ball out of the air against the Netherlands during a women's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.AP\/PTI Tokyo: India players celebrate after scoring against the Netherlands during a women's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. AP\/PTI