Olympics 2020: Mens Hockey Pool A match

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 25th July 2021 6:07 pm IST
Olympics hockey: Australia inflict crushing 7-1 defeat on India
Tokyo: India's Dilpreet Singh (L) scores the sole goal during the Summer Olympics 2020 Pool A Hockey match between India and Australia, in Tokyo, Sunday, July 25, 2021. Australia won 7-1. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Tokyo: Australia’s Tim Brand (29) blocks a shot my India’s Harmanpreet Singh (13) during a men’s field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. AP/PTI
Tokyo: India’s captain Manpreet Singh falls after being fouled during the Summer Olympics 2020 Pool A Hockey match between India and Australia, in Tokyo, Sunday, July 25, 2021. Australia won 7-1. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Tokyo: Australia’s Govers Blake scores a penalty shot against India as goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran attempts unsuccessfully to prevent a goal during the Summer Olympics 2020 Pool A Hockey match between India and Australia, in Tokyo, Sunday, July 25, 2021. Australia won 7-1. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

