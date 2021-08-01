Olympics 2020: Men’s super heavyweight boxing

Tokyo: India's Satish Kumar exchanges punches with B. Jalolov of Uzbekistan during their men's super heavyweight over 91-kg boxing match at the Summer Olympics 2020 in Tokyo, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Gurinder Osan) Tokyo: India's Satish Kumar exchanges punches with B Jalolav of Uzbekistan in the men's super heavyweight quarter final, in Tokyo, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. Kumar sustained injuries prior to the bout. (PTI Photo\/Gurinder Osan) Tokyo: India's Satish Kumar exchanges punches with B Jalolav of Uzbekistan during their men's super heavyweight over 91-kg boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. Kumar sustained injuries prior to the bout. (PTI Photo\/Gurinder Osan) Tokyo: India's Satish Kumar exchanges punches with B. Jalolov of Uzbekistan during Summer Olympics 2020 in Tokyo, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Gurinder Osan)