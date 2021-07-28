Olympics 2020: Women’s Badminton

Tokyo: India's Pusarla V. Sindhu plays against Hong Kong China's Ngan Yi Cheung in the women\u0092s singles badminton match, at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Sindhu won the match 21-9, 21-16. (PTI Photo\/Gurinder Osan) Tokyo: India's Pusarla V. Sindhu plays against Hong Kong China's Ngan Yi Cheung in the women\u0092s singles badminton match, at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Sindhu won the match 21-9, 21-16. (PTI Photo\/Gurinder Osan) Tokyo: India's Pusarla V. Sindhu in action in the women\u0092s singles badminton match against Hong Kong China's Ngan Yi Cheung, at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Sindhu won the match 21-9, 21-16. (PTI Photo\/Gurinder Osan) Tokyo: India's Pusarla V. Sindhu in action in the women\u0092s singles badminton match against Hong Kong China's Ngan Yi Cheung, at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Sindhu won the match 21-9, 21-16. (PTI Photo\/Gurinder Osan) Tokyo: India's Pusarla V. Sindhu in action in the women\u0092s singles badminton match against Hong Kong China's Ngan Yi Cheung, at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Sindhu won the match 21-9, 21-16. (PTI Photo\/Gurinder Osan)