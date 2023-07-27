Oman announces 182-day sick leave, 98-day maternity leave for citizens, expats

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has announced significant changes to its labour laws, giving priority to its citizens and expatriates while introducing a range of new and expanded paid leaves, the Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

The labor law decree was issued on Tuesday, July 25, by Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and was drafted in line with the fundamentals of the country’s Vision 2040.

The major reforms included extended leave for parents, guardians and those who are sick. Part-time employment was introduced and regulations were put in place to manage redundancy in the workplace.

Here are some of the highlights of Oman’s new labor law

Omanisation

The service of expatriate employees can be terminated if an Omani worker is hired to replace him in the same position. This clause seeks to facilitate the “Omanisation” process, according to the government.

New extended leaves for both citizens and expatriates

These leave benefits are granted to employees each year under the new law:

Working mothers will now get 98 days of paid maternity leave, covering periods before and after childbirth. They can also take up to one year of unpaid leave to care for children. Once they return to work, they are entitled to an hour of childcare each day.

Fathers can apply for seven days of paternity leave.

Those who need to care for a sick family member have the option to take advantage of 15 days of leave.

Employees are entitled to 182 days of sick leave, with certain conditions applying. Full salary will be paid for the first day until the 21st day; 75 percent of the salary for the period from 22 to 35; 50 percent for 36 through 70; and 35 percent for day 71 through 182.

Fifteen days of study leave are granted to employees enrolled in schools, institutes or universities.

A Muslim female worker is entitled to 130 days of leave in the event of her husband’s death; And 14 days for a non-Muslim.

Workers can be granted special leave without pay.

Part-time job

The law now allows employees to work temporarily for another employer – a decision intended to streamline business operations and reduce recruitment costs.

Probation, appraisals

Employers may terminate an employee’s contract if he fails to meet performance and productivity goals. The worker shall be notified of the inefficiencies and shall be given at least six months to remedy them.

Business owners are also required to set up a performance appraisal system.

Women’s area

The law requires employers to provide a separate break area in establishments where there are more than 25 women in the workplace.