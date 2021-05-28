Oman announces expat work permit fee

In order to provide job opportunities for locals, Oman has announced a new fee for work permits for expats who are employed in upper and intermediate occupations including technical and specialized professions.

As per the announcement made by the Sultanate’s Ministry of Labour, the fee will be applicable on new businesses too, the Times of Oman reported.

It is also reported the decision will also be applicable on previously submitted applications wherein the employers have not made payment before the announcement of the new fee.

Omanisation, Saudization

For the past few years, Oman and other Middle East countries including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia are continuous making attempts to increase employment for their citizens by discouraging the hiring of expats.

Oman is continuously pushing forward its policy of Omanisation. Recently, the country has intensified it by reserving jobs for local people.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is also moving ahead with its aim of Saudization. Recently, it had decided to Saudize professions in the air transport and customs clearance sectors.

Earlier, Kuwait had passed a bill according to which it is going to reduce the expats’ percentage from 70% to 30%.

Such attempts by Middle East countries will reduce the job opportunity of expats from Asian countries especially India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Although, these attempts have backing of political elites, the businessmen oppose it.