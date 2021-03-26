Oman announces night curfew as single-day COVID-19 cases soar to 733

Muscat: Oman on Thursday has announced a night curfew beginning on Sunday, March 28 until April 8 in response to a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the Oman news agency reported.

The country’s supreme committee taken the decision due to the daily surge in COVID-19 infection cases, the growing number of patients admitted to hospital wards and intensive care units and the unfortunate increase in death cases.

#عاجل



اللجنة العليا تقرر الإغلاق الليلي للأنشطة التجاريّة ومنع الحركة للأفراد والمركبات من الساعة الثامنة مساءً إلى الساعة الخامسة صباحًا اعتبارًا من يوم الأحد 28 مارس 2021م حتى صباح يوم الخميس 8 أبريل 2021م. — وكالة الأنباء العمانية (@OmanNewsAgency) March 25, 2021

In a bid to curb the spread, all commercial activities will close and restrictions will be placed on the movement of people and vehicle between 8 pm to 5 am from March 28.

According to the ONA, experts’ expectations indicate that the period from April 1 to May 31, 2021 will be a ‘very difficult’ and critical period in the situation of the pandemic in the Sultanate.

In order to avoid the worst, the Supreme Committee will take a series of more severe and comprehensive measures that may amount to complete closure and a total ban on movement during the mentioned period, ONA said.

New cases in the kingdom have been on the rise since February 7, when 192 cases were discovered. On Thursday, 733 new cases were detected.