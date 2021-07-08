COVID-19: Oman to impose complete lockdown during Eid al-Adha

Muscat: The Oman authorities have announced a complete lockdown during the first three days of Eid al-Adha, as part of the government’s efforts to limit the spread of the COVID-19 in the Sultanate, the Oman news agency reported.

According to the orders issued by the Supreme committee headed by Interior Minister Sayyid Hamoud Faisal Al-Busaidi, to tackle COVID-19, during Eid Al Adha (Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12), the restrictions will be in place throughout the day.

Eid Al Adha prayers, pre-Eid markets, and gatherings during this period will not be allowed. This includes family gatherings, Eid gatherings, and mass festival celebrations.

The current evening lockdown in Oman has been extended again. The Supreme Committee decided to impose a lockdown from 5 pm to 4 am. This additional regulation, which starts on Friday, July 16, will be effective until July 31.

Restrictions on commercial activities and the movement of people and vehicles will not be implemented in Musandam Governorate due to the low number of infections and the hospitalization of COVID-19 patients there.

However, people outside the governorate are not allowed to visit the governorate from July 9 (Friday) except for those who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine approved in the Sultanate (among citizens and residents 18 years and over), as well as travelers from abroad who took two doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Oman has also announced to suspend passengers flights indefinitely from 24 countries, including India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, as part of the country’s efforts to arrest the spread of the coronavirus.

The flights have been suspended until further notice, the sultanate’s official Twitter account for countering Covid-19 announced on Thursday.

The other countries on the list include the UK, Tunisia, Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Brunei, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Ethiopia, Sudan, Tanzania, South Africa, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Guinea, Colombia, Argentina and Brazil.