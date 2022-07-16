Oman flashfloods: Search continues for 9-yr-old Indian expat from Dubai

Muscat: The Oman Police on Saturday said that they are continuing the search for a 9-year-old Indian expatriate from Dubai after they were swept away by strong waves off the coast of Salah al-Mughsail in Oman.

A 42-year-old Indian expat Shashikant Mhamane and his family, hailing from Maharashtra, India, were residents of Dubai. The family was visiting neighbouring Oman on Sunday for a day-long trip during Eid holidays.

A shocking video clip of giant waves hitting the shores of Mughsail and swallowing the family has spread on social media.

Shashikant and his two children 6-year-old son Shreyas and 9-year-old Shreya were swept away by strong waves.

While Shashikant and his son’s bodies were fished out, a search is still on for the girl.

Shashikant’s older daughter Shravani and wife Sarika are said to have survived the tragedy.

استمرار جهود البحث عن العائلة الآسيوية المتكونة من خمسة أشخاص بينهم ثلاثة أطفال المفقودين بمنطقة المغسيل بمحافظة ظفار إثر انجرافهم إلى البحر بفعل ارتطام الأمواج بعد تجاوزهم لسياج الأمان على الجرف الصخري بالمنطقة #شرطة_عمان_السلطانية — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) July 11, 2022

This incident is one of many that have been reported across Oman, where adults and children alike have been swept away by strong currents in many valleys and beaches of the country due to heavy rains, during the long weekend of Eid.

As per media reports, sixteen people have died, while four are still missing due to flash floods and extreme weather conditions that Oman witnessed over the past few days.

On Thursday, the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) of Oman announced the reopening of tourist sites that were temporarily closed due to bad weather. The authority added that Mughsail Beach in Dhofar Governorate will remain closed due to “the ongoing national efforts to search for the missing.”