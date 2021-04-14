Oman imposes night curfew during Ramadan as COVID-19 cases rise

Muscat: Oman has imposed a night ban on all commercial activities, prohibiting the movement of people and vehicles to tackle the spread of COVID-19 virus. This will come to effect from April 14, 2021 from 9 pm and 4 am throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

The decision also includes, ban on all types of gatherings, including iftars in mosques, tents or public places. The Supreme Committee of Oman, set up to deal with all matters relating to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, has banned all social, sporting, cultural and other organized activities throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

Workers in the oil, health, utility, food, media and three-ton trucks sectors have been exempted from the ban.

Although commercial activities are prohibited, pharmacies are allowed to operate. Concessions will also be given to workers in factories, stores, loading and unloading operations, sewage tankers and filling stations operating on shifts. Concession will be given to beekeepers and food labs if approved by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, the Minister of Information and a member of the COVID-19 Supreme Committee, Dr. A.S. Abdullah Nasser al-Harazi said.

In Oman, nine people have died of COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours. So far, 1,798 people have died of the virus in the country.

About 1,335 people in the country have contracted the disease. The total number of COVID-19 patients in Oman has risen to 1,74,364 and 785 people have been cured so far.