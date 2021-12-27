Oman now requires two doses of COVID-19 for 18+ visitors

Muscat: Oman on Sunday has announced new entry restrictions, making two-dose vaccination mandatory for expats aged 18 and above to enter Sultanate, the Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

According to a statement issued by the Supreme Committee on Sunday, entry to Oman will be allowed to those who present a negative PCR test that should be conducted “within a period not exceeding 72 hours prior to arrival.”

The committee also decided to cancel the decision to ban entry of arrivals from countries listed before, namely South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, and Mozambique.

The committee urged the public to follow all precautionary measures and “people who suffer from pulmonary disease shall be prohibited from entering any workplace.”

The Ministry of Health on Sunday announced the registration of one new death from COVID-19 in 47 days.

The statistics of the Ministry of Health indicate that the last death recorded in the Sultanate of Oman was on Monday, November 8, 2021, bringing the cumulative number of deaths due to this disease in the Sultanate to 4,114.

On December 13, Oman detected its first Omicron cases, while on December 21 reported 15 new cases of the Omicron variant and has introduced emergency travel restrictions for those entering the country effective immediately.

The Oman Ministry of Health has ordered all indoor public places, including malls, shops, schools, hotels and mosques, to return to 50 per cent capacity until further notice.