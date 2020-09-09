Oman reports 349 fresh Covid cases; tally at 87,939

By News Desk 1 Published: 9th September 2020 7:27 pm IST
Muscat, Sep 9 : The Omani health ministry on Wednesday reported 349 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 87,939, the official Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

Meanwhile, 142 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall number of recoveries to 83,115, while nine new deaths were reported, raising the tally to 751, according to a ministry statement quoted by ONA.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the ministry of health, as well as staying home and avoiding to got out unless necessary, Xinhua news agency reported.

