Oman reports 426 new Covid-19 cases, 145,257 in total

Muscat, March 11 : The Omani health ministry on Wednesday announced 426 new Covid-19 infections, raising the total confirmed number in the sultanate to 145,257.

Meanwhile, 222 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 135,227 while three deaths were reported, pushing the death toll up to 1,600, according to a ministry statement quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee responsible for handling the coronavirus pandemic.

