Oman reports 426 new Covid-19 cases, 145,257 in total

By IANS|   Published: 11th March 2021 1:20 pm IST
Oman reports 426 new Covid-19 cases, 145,257 in total

Muscat, March 11 : The Omani health ministry on Wednesday announced 426 new Covid-19 infections, raising the total confirmed number in the sultanate to 145,257.

Meanwhile, 222 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 135,227 while three deaths were reported, pushing the death toll up to 1,600, according to a ministry statement quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee responsible for handling the coronavirus pandemic.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 11th March 2021 1:20 pm IST
Back to top button