By IANS|   Published: 25th May 2021 5:40 am IST
Oman reports 857 new Covid-19 cases, 211,221 in total

Muscat, May 25 : The Omani Health Ministry on Monday announced 857 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total confirmed number in the sultanate to 211,221, the official Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

Meanwhile, 485 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 195,435 while nine fatalities were reported, pushing the tally up to 2,274, according the Xinhua news agency.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the supreme committee handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

