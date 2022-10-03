Oman to soon launch India’s RuPay card, UPI platform

This will be signed during Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, Muscat visit on Monday-Tuesday, October 3 to 4.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 3rd October 2022 7:15 pm IST
Oman soon to launch India's RuPay car, UPI platform
Representative Image

Muscat: Oman is all set to launch India’s RuPay card and UPI platform, the Indian indigenous system of electronic payment, which will benefit the huge Indian diaspora in the country, local media reported.

In a significant step to expand strategic ties with Oman, New Delhi and Muscat an agreement will soon be signed between the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) for cooperation in digital finance and payments.

According to a report by Times of Oman, this will be signed during the Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan‘s, visit to Muscat on Monday-Tuesday, October 3 to 4. This is his second visit to Oman.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Indians travelling to UAE can use UPI apps for online payments

As per the Embassy of India in Oman, there are about 624,000 Indians in Oman, of which about 4,83,901 are workers and professionals, as of May 2021.

Currently, RuPay cards are used in West Asian countries like UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. UAE is the first Gulf country to launch the RuPay card service. 

Recently, RuPay has been expanding its services to neighbouring countries with an Indian presence. In 2018, the RuPay service was introduced in Singapore, followed by Bhutan and Maldives. UPI services are also available in Bhutan, Singapore and UAE.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button