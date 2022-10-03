Oman to soon launch India’s RuPay card, UPI platform

Muscat: Oman is all set to launch India’s RuPay card and UPI platform, the Indian indigenous system of electronic payment, which will benefit the huge Indian diaspora in the country, local media reported.

In a significant step to expand strategic ties with Oman, New Delhi and Muscat an agreement will soon be signed between the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) for cooperation in digital finance and payments.

According to a report by Times of Oman, this will be signed during the Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan‘s, visit to Muscat on Monday-Tuesday, October 3 to 4. This is his second visit to Oman.

As per the Embassy of India in Oman, there are about 624,000 Indians in Oman, of which about 4,83,901 are workers and professionals, as of May 2021.

Currently, RuPay cards are used in West Asian countries like UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. UAE is the first Gulf country to launch the RuPay card service.

Recently, RuPay has been expanding its services to neighbouring countries with an Indian presence. In 2018, the RuPay service was introduced in Singapore, followed by Bhutan and Maldives. UPI services are also available in Bhutan, Singapore and UAE.