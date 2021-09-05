Oman welcomes vaccinated travellers from UAE via land borders

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has reopened it’s border to allow for fully vaccinated travellers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) effective from September 1. Travellers who are unvaccinated will only be allowed to enter if they own a residence permit.

The Sultanate has closed its borders several times since the start of COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to curb the spread of the disease.

“The land borders between Oman and the UAE open from September 1. People who will be travelling from the two countries using the land borders will need to be vaccinated and will be required to do PCR tests too,” remarked Dr Said Al Abri, director general of disease control at the Health Ministry at a televised meeting.

As per the media reports, Oman is a leading tourist destination for Dubai and attracts around 55,000 visitors during January-July 2021.

According to Dubai tourism, Oman was in the thirteenth place in terms of the Emirate’s largest market during the first half of the year. Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of people travelled between the two neighboring countries each year.

On August 23, Oman lifted its travel ban for fully vaccinated individuals from 18 countries, including India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Gulf countries reopen their borders to tourists

Gulf countries are trying to boost their COVID-19 economies by reopening to tourists. The UAE for instance, has started allowing tourists to enter from anywhere in the world, provided they can prove to the government that they have been fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine which has been approved by World Health Organisation.

Saudi Arabia has also lifted some restrictions, although the conditions to enter there are significantly restrictive.

Meanwhile, Kuwait is preparing to resume direct flights with a number of countries, including India, Egypt and Pakistan.