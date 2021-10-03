Omani Tik-Toker ‘Razan Possible’ aids victims of depression

Tik-Toker herself experienced a brief period of depression.

Updated: 3rd October 2021
Oman Tik-Toker, Razan Possible (Photo: Instagra,m)

Muscat: An Oman Tik-Toker known by name ‘Razan Possible’ uses her social media account to help those struggling with depression, low self-esteem and social problems, local media reported from the Gulf nation.

Razan currently studying gender, law and international human rights, feels that studying law has helped her develop a range of skills with which she could explore the different aspects of human life.

The Tik-Toker herself experienced a brief period of depression, from which she miraculously emerged with a deeper and renewed spiritual awakening.

To overcome depression, Razan used social media to talk about her feelings. Later, she decided to make her social media accounts a safe space where people could talk and learn more about the things they were going through in life.

“Until women can truly find a safe physical space to heal and grow in, my virtual space will always be available,” Gulf News quoted Razan.

