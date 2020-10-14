Omar and Farooq Abdullah meet Mehbooba Mufti a day after release from detention

Muzamil BhatPublished: 14th October 2020 10:27 pm IST

Srinagar: Breaking barriers of the past, arch-rivals Farooq and Omar Abdullah visited Mehbooba Mufti at her resident at Gupkar to enquire about her health after she was released by authorities last night after 14 months of detention.

Media was not allowed inside but after the meeting, Omar Abdullah told media outside her residence that she has been invited to Sign the Gupkar Declaration which is a document for the restoration of Article- 370 signed by 6 political parties including two national parties Congress and CPIM.

Omar Abdullah tweeted after the meeting and said that they had met Mehbooba and talked about the invitation for tomorrow. Many political leaders have welcomed Mehbooba’s release including Former Home Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram.

Mehbooba Mufti hours after her release, in an audio clip on her Twitter account talked tough against BJP government at the center and said that she will fight for what has been snatched by BJP in Kashmir including her self-respect.

