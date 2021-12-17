Omciron in Hyderabad: Dubai returnee found positive in Old city

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed in Panjeshah area of old city after a person suspected to be infected with Omicron was found.

The officials from Medical and health department has shifted the patient to the Government hospital. Mohammed Naser has a travel history since he had arrived from Dubai recently. Sources said that after his test results were turned out to be COVID-19 positive with suspected Omicron, a team of health department officials reached his residence at Panjeshah in Mirchowk area and immediately shiffted him to TIMS hospital at Gachibowli.

The health officials have kept a watch on the international passengers arriving from foreign countries. After two African countries nationals found found positive for Omicron, Paramount Colony in Tolichowki was declared a Containment Zone.