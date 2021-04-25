OMCs keep fuel prices unchanged for 10th straight day

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged across the four metros for the 10th day in a row.

In the national capital, petrol was sold for Rs 90.40 per litre.

Price of the fuel in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata were Rs 96.83, Rs 92.43 and Rs 90.62 per litre, respectively.

Similarly, price of diesel also was unchanged for the 10th straight day. In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was sold for Rs 80.73, Rs 87.81, Rs 85.75 and Rs 83.61 per litre, respectively.

Prices remained unchanged despite high crude oil prices. Brent crude prices are currently above the $66-per-barrel mark.

The June contract of Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) is currently trading at $66.11 per barrel, higher by 1.09 per cent from its previous close.