Omicron fear: Karnataka bans large gatherings for new year

Belagavi: Karnataka government on Tuesday announced restrictions on new year celebrations in the wake of prevailing Covid situation in the state.

At Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the decision has been taken at a high-level meeting with authorities and Covid expert committee members who attended the meeting through video conferencing.

“The usual large gatherings at M.G.Road, Brigade Road and surrounding areas in Bengaluru has been banned this time. Large gatherings are also banned at any place across the state for new year celebrations,” he stated.

As for as clubs, pubs are concerned, DJ music, special events are not allowed. The entry has been restricted to 50 per cent capacity. Large scale parties are also not allowed anywhere in the state, he maintained.

Bommai further said that this applies to the apartment premises also. The resident welfare association’s must see to it that there are no large gatherings and parties on their premises. The entry is allowed only for those who have been administered with two doses of Covid vaccination.

The rules will be applied from December 30 to January 2. During the Christmas celebrations, mass gatherings are not allowed outside the premises and the prayers inside the church are allowed and church authorities should ensure social distancing, Bommai explained.

The state health department is worried over detection of 19 cases of Omicron variant in the state. The cases are reported in districts other than Bengaluru and health machinery is on firefighting mode. Fortunately, all Omicron patients are asymptomatic and recovering well.