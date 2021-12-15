Hyderabad: Missing Somalian shifted to TIMS, Omicron cases rise to 3

Hyderabad: In Hyderabad, two international passengers have been tested positive with Omicron, a variant of COVID-19, on Wednesday. One of them is a 25-year-old woman from Kenya whereas another one is a man from Somalia.

While the woman was sent to the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), the man was missing.

On Wednesday, the concerned authorities traced the Somalian man, Abdullahi Ahmed Nur and shifted him to TIMS Gachibowli. Nur who come from Sharjah on December 12 has been apprehended by the police from Paramount Colony Banjara Hills. The authorities are also in the process of identifying contacts for further testing.

Apart from them, a 7-year-old boy who had come on an international flight to Hyderabad and then boarded a domestic flight to Kolkata has also tested positive with Omicron. However, he had not come out of the premises of Hyderabad Airport.

Omicron in Hyderabad: No need for panic, says Official

Director of public health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao said two close contacts of the Kenyan national have also been sent for the Covid-19 test.

He said the cases were detected among two percent tests being conducted randomly on passengers arriving from non-risk countries. Both had tested positive for Covid on arrival and their samples were sent for genome sequencing. The genome sequencing reports received Tuesday night showed them to be positive for Omicron.

The official said both the cases were asymptomatic and there was no need for any panic.