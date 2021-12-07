Omicron positive doctor in K’taka again tests Covid positive

Bengaluru: The 46-year doctor who tested positive for Omicron variant has tested positive for Covid-19 in RT-PCR test even after completing 14 days of quarantine period, Karnataka Health Department sources said.

The hospital authorities were even ready to discharge him as the doctor has recovered completely from all symptoms and is doing absolutely fine. The result has surprised the doctors.

He will now continue in a quarantine facility at the hospital. However, three of his contacts who have tested positive, now have tested negative. However, until the report of their genomic sequencing comes in, they will be kept in the hospital.

They will be discharged if their genomic sequencing shows no presence of the Omicron variant and they test negative in the RT-PCR test which will be conducted on Tuesday.

The tests have shown that viral load in Omicron positive doctor has come down drastically.

The swab sample of the doctor was taken on November 22 and sent to the NCBS. After detection of Omicron variant, his 13 primary contacts and 205 secondary contacts were tracked.

Three primary contacts and two secondary contacts have tested positive for Covid-19. They have been isolated and further their samples have been sent for genomic sequencing for confirmation of presence of Omicron virus and results are awaited.