Omicron scare: Authorities take preventive measures in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Amid the threat of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, authorities have started taking preventive measures in Hyderabad.

On December 1, it has been announced that the Sunday-Funday event at Hyderabad’s Tank Bund has been cancelled in view of Omicron reported in a few countries.

Arvind Kumar, special chief secretary, urban development, the government of Telangana tweeted, “In view of the uncertainties regarding Omicron coronavirus variant & as a matter of abundant precaution, the Sunday-Funday event shall not be held this Sunday i.e. Dec 5”.

“However, the Tank Bund will be vehicle-free as usual on Sunday,” he added.

This is the first public event to be canceled by authorities in Telangana ever since the emergence of Omicron in South Africa and some other countries, sparking fears of a new wave of the pandemic.

Restrictions likely at cinema halls, restaurants

Soon the officials may impose restrictions on public movement at cinema halls, restaurants, malls, etc., The Hans India reported.

Recently, instructions have been issued guidelines to owners of the bars in Hyderabad to follow COVID protocol, especially on weekends. Bars witness a huge rush on weekends.

Though no case of Omicron has been reported yet in Telangana or any other part of the country, the health authorities have sounded an alert.

Education institutions

Officials of the education department had visited the educational institutions to ascertain the adherence to COVID-19 protocol. A report is likely to be submitted to the government soon.

Fines might be imposed against educational institutions that have failed to adhere to the protocol.

Precautionary measures at Hyderabad Airport

Health authorities in Telangana have strengthened surveillance at Hyderabad Airport in view of the new variant of Covid-19 reported in a few countries.

A total of 10 teams have been deployed at the airport for screening the passengers arriving from ‘at-risk’ countries.