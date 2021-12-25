Omicron scare forces states to impose night curfews, curbs

New Delhi: Amid growing concern over the spread of Omicron cases, many states imposed restrictions. Some states have even imposed night curfews.

As per a bulletin released by the Ministry of health and family welfare, India reported 358 cases of Omicron variant so far.

Of the 358 cases, 183 were analyzed and it was found that 87 of them were fully vaccinated with three having received booster doses and 121 had travel history to foreign countries, the government said on Friday.

To contain the spread of the virus, various states imposed night curfew ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Haryana bans gathering over 200 people at public places

Haryana has not only imposed a night curfew from 11 pm till 5 am but also banned gathering of more than 200 people at public places.

From January 1, people who are not fully vaccinated will be barred from public places.

Gujarat to impose night curfew in eight cities

Gujarat is going to implement night curfew in eight cities from today. The curfew will be imposed daily from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

It will be imposed in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, and Junagadh.

UP puts cap on guests in wedding

UP government is not only going to impose night curfew from today but also put a cap on number of guests in the wedding.

As per the government’s directives, a night curfew will be put in place from December 25 from 11 pm-5 am. No more than 200 people will be allowed at weddings, as per the order.

Madhya Pradesh govt imposes night curfew

Amid growing concern over the new coronavirus variant Omicron, the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday imposed a night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am as a precautionary measure and advised people to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols.

The curfew has come into force from Thursday night.

HC directs Telangana govt to tighten curbs

Amid omicron scare, Telangana high court on Thursday directed state government to tighten curbs on gatherings on Christmas and New Year.

The court has directed the government to make it mandatory for persons coming from other states to undergo the COVID-19 test at Hyderabad Airport.