Omicron scare: Kuwait tightens travel restrictions

Kuwait: Kuwait has imposed new travel restrictions to contain the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

According to the country’s cabinet:

Passengers arriving in Kuwait are required to conduct a PCR test within 48 hours before arrival and take home quarantine for 10 days, effective from December 26.

In order to end the quarantine, they must conduct a PCR test after 72 hours of quarantine.

Starting from January 2, 2022, if nine months have passed since the second dose of vaccination, the person is considered not fully immunised and cannot travel unless he or she takes a booster dose of approved vaccines.

Following the increase in COVID-19 cases around the world, the cabinet advised both citizens and expats not to travel, unless necessary, and to follow all health guidelines and precautions to overcome this phase.

The cabinet also tasked field teams and committees with accurately implementing the health requirements to stem the spread of COVID-19.

On November 27, Kuwait decided to suspend direct flights with nine African countries over the new COVID-19 Omicron variant.