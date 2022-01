Hyderabad: The department of Language and Culture has prohibited all cultural events in the Ravindra Bharathi premises here with immediate effect. Officials said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure in view of the Covid-19 spread and as per the state government directions. The ban will continue till further orders.

It may be recalled that the government has imposed a ban on holding meetings, rallies and political, social and religious programmes in the state till January 10