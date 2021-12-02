Omicron scare: Telangana governor reviews airport covid care center

Hyderabad: The Telangana Governor Dr Soundararajan had visited GMR covid care centre Wednesday at Hyderabad International Airport.

The airport officials have apprised the governor about the latest arrangements made to keep a watch on passengers coming from “high risk” countries with Omicron variant.

The officials informed the governor that the passengers coming from high risk countries are being subjected to strict medical checks.

The Governor had expressed her satisfaction over the arrangements made by the officials and advised them to be more careful in dealing with the passengers coming from these countries in order to prevent the Omicron variant in the state.