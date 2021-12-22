Omicron scare: Year-end celebrations banned in Delhi

New Delhi: In view of the rising cases of Omicron in Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has put a ban on all kinds of gatherings on Christmas and New Year in the national capital.

“As per the DDMA order, all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, and festival related gathering and congregations are completely prohibited in Delhi,” the DDMA order read.

The DDMA has directed all the district magistrates and DCPs to ensure that no cultural events, gatherings or congregations take place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

Also, capacity at public places like restaurants, auditoriums and assembly halls has again been reduced to 50 per cent, while gatherings at wedding functions have been capped at 200 persons to curb the spread of the new Covid variant.

“All district magistrates as well as DCPs shall conduct surprise checks and raids in their respective areas and shall take strict penal action against the defaulters,” the DDMA stated.

The order has further asked the district magistrates to survey the areas falling within their jurisdiction and identify the places, which have the potential of becoming Covid hotspots and tighten the enforcement machinery by deploying sufficient number of enforcement teams on field for keeping vigil at public places and for enforcing Covid appropriate behaviour.

“The district magistrates shall convene meetings with the office-bearers of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and Market Traders Associations (MTAs) and inform them about the increasing trend of Covid-19 as well as the emergence of Omicron variant in Delhi, so that they may further sensitise their members, residents and shopkeepers etc.,” the DDMA said, adding, “RWAs and MTAs should be advised not to allow their residents, shopkeepers and customers without mask in their respective areas.”

As many as 213 cases of Omicron have been detected across India so far, with Delhi recording 57 cases, the highest among all states and UTs, followed by Maharashtra (54), Telangana (24), Karnataka (19), Rajasthan (18), Kerala (15) and Gujarat (14).