Omicron spreads three times faster than Delta: Center

Hyderabad: In the wake of the fast spread of Omicron, the new variant of coronavirus, the Central Government had once again released an alert for states to take preventive measures, impose night curfew, lower strength in offices, prevent crowding and impose curbs on travel.

The the Secretary of the Central Government’s Health Department Rajesh Bhushan has sent a directive to all the states and the union territories informing therein that Omicron – the new variant of coronavirus – is spreading three times more faster than the Delta variant and hence the states must make hard decisions to prevent its spread.

The Health Department also directed the states to reactivate the “war rooms” in their states in view of an increase in delta cases in different parts of the country. The number of infections has crossed 200 which require the states to be ready to deal with any emergency situation.

The Health Ministry told the states to keep a strict vigil at district levels and take hard decisions to set up containment zones in areas where the cases are spreading fast, prevent people’s gathering, lower staff in the offices and impose curbs on travel.

The Health Ministry also directed the states to make arrangements for hospital beds, ambulances, oxygen devices, medicines and other medical facilities. They are also told to use the emergency funds and ensure 100% vaccination among the people.