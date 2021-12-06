Omicron: Travel guidelines for international travellers to India

The new Omicron variant of COVID-19 has unleashed waves of fear around the world. The same has altered travel rules across countries and similarly, Indian states have updated their travelling guidelines for international travellers arriving in India.

Here are the details of travel guidelines to India due to Omicron

India

So far in India, only four cases of the Omicron variant have been found. The Health Ministry has urged people not to panic and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

New Delhi

All international travellers are required to submit a self-declaration form online at “Air Suvidha’ as well as details of the last 14 days.

Moreover, passengers are required to upload a negative PCR test report taken 72 hours prior to the flight.

Kerala

All foreign travellers will be tested upon arrival. Those tested positive will be moved to hospitals. But people coming from high-risk countries and testing negative will have to undergo a 7-day quarantine and then take another test.

According to the media reports, passengers who tested negative will be allowed to proceed home. Only the driver will be allowed to transport the passengers, who will take the rear seat. Face masks and face shields are mandatory for drivers transporting passengers from the airport.

Maharashtra

All passengers will have to take additional PCR tests and quarantine upon arrival.

The government has asked all international travellers to send their 15-day travel history before departure. Passengers transiting through Mumbai airport will be required to take a COVID-19 PCR test.

Karnataka

All passengers arriving in the state will have to take a PCR test and seven-day home quarantine. Those who test negative or are symptomatic will have to undergo home testing on the fifth day, while those who test negative, will be in-home quarantine for seven days.

Further, the asymptomatic ones will be tested on the seventh day; if they test positive, they will be treated separately or will be immediately hospitalised.

Madhya Pradesh

All passengers will have to take a PCR test upon arrival if they failed to produce a recent report.

Uttarakhand

All travellers will be required to undergo tests. Passengers who test COVID-19 positive or found symptomatic will undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Jammu & Kashmir

All international passengers will be required to undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test at the airport, followed by a seven-day home quarantine.

Passengers will then again be retested on the eighth day of the home quarantine, or if they develop any symptoms during the quarantine. And even if the report of RT-PCR comes negative, they will be required to self-monitor for one more week at strict home quarantine.

Andhra Pradesh

Passengers who test positive will be required to undergo quarantine, those who test negative can proceed to their destination under observation.

India has delayed the resumption of international flights in view of the emerging threat from the new COVID-19 variant. “In view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variants of concern, the situation is being closely watched in consultation with all stakeholders and appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of international flights will be notified soon,” DGCA said in a statement.

On November 26, 2021, countries around the world have closed their borders with African countries after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Omicron a variant of concern.

Telangana

Passengers who test positive will be shifted to and quarantined at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in Gachibowli and others who could have been in contact with the person will be asked to isolate themselves at home.