Omicron variant: No mandatory quarantine for UAE passengers travelling to Kerala

Riyadh: Passengers travelling from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the South Indian state of Kerala do not have to undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine, the state government has clarified.

On Saturday, Kerala health minister Veena George told media persons that in response to the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of COVID-19, the state has adopted several preventive measures to combat its spread.

Kerala imposed a mandatory seven-day quarantine only on travellers arriving from countries that are at risk of exposure to the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

Passengers coming from Botswana, South Africa, Hong Kong, Brazil, Bangladesh, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore and Israel will have to undergo strict monitoring at Kerala’s airports.

According to a press release issued by the state’s Information and Public Relations Department, George said, “The state has taken steps as per the guidelines issued by the Centre. Kerala will strengthen surveillance at all airports. Currently, there is no cause for concern, but everyone should strictly follow the Covid-19 guidelines.”

The statement added, “Everyone should be careful and use masks and maintain social distance. Those who have not been vaccinated should get vaccinated as soon as possible.”